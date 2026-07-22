US HDG imports up 7.3 percent in May 2026 from April

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dip galvanized sheets totaled 90,595 mt in May this year, up 7.3 percent from April and down 17.1 percent from May 2025. By value, HDG imports totaled $94.5 million in May 2026, compared to $86.5 million in the previous month and $130.8 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in May with 38,270 mt, compared to 39,517 mt in April and 56,669 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported HDG in May include South Korea with 22,528 mt, Austria with 5,486 mt and Germany with 5,291 mt.