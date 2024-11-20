US hot rolled bar exports down 13.5 in September from August

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 28,717 mt in September this year, down 13.5 percent from August and down 9.1 percent in September last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $47.7 million in September, compared to $51.9 million in the previous month and $54.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in September with 15,857 mt, compared to 19,280 mt in August and 19,471 mt in September last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 9,485 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US hot rolled bar in September.