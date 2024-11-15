US exports of plates in coil down 16.7 percent in September from August

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 36,820 mt in September this year, down 16.7 percent month on month and up 7.1 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $40.1 million in September, compared to $46.9 million in the previous month and $35.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in September with 25,943 mt, compared to 33,890 mt in August and 22,691 mt in September last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 10,213 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in September.