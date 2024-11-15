 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US exports of plates in coil down 16.7 percent in September from August

Friday, 15 November 2024 22:59:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 36,820 mt in September this year, down 16.7 percent month on month and up 7.1 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $40.1 million in September, compared to $46.9 million in the previous month and $35.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in September with 25,943 mt, compared to 33,890 mt in August and 22,691 mt in September last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 10,213 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in September.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US HRC imports down 2.7 percent in September from August

15 Nov | Steel News

US domestic rebar and wire rod pricing still flat, trend seen higher as year end nears 

15 Nov | Longs and Billet

US CRC exports up 0.7 percent in September from August

14 Nov | Steel News

US HRC exports down 27.1 percent in September from August

14 Nov | Steel News

US slab imports down 7.8 percent in September from August

14 Nov | Steel News

US HDG exports down 13.7 percent in September from August

13 Nov | Steel News

US steel imports down 15.8 percent in September from August

13 Nov | Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports down by 40.9 in September from August

13 Nov | Steel News

US steel exports down 11.3 percent in September from August

12 Nov | Steel News

US tool steel exports up 0.8 percent in August from July

30 Oct | Steel News