US DOC to continue AD orders on welded line pipe from S. Korea, Turkey

Thursday, 04 March 2021 10:50:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the antidumping duty (AD) order on welded line pipe from South Korea and Turkey. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty order on the given product from South Korea and Turkey would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the dumping.

The final dumping rates are at 2.53-6.22 percent for South Korea and 4.1-12.52 percent for Turkey. The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from March 2.

The products in question are currently classifiable in Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.5000, 7306.19.1010, 7306.19.1050, 7306.19.5110, and 7306.19.5150. 


Tags: USA  North America  tubular  pipe  quotas & duties


