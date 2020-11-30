﻿
US DOC issues final results of AD review on welded line pipe from S. Korea

Monday, 30 November 2020 11:27:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced its final results of the administrative antidumping (AD) review of imports of welded line pipe from South Korea.

As a result of the review on antidumping duties, the DOC has determined that South Korea-based producers/exporters made sales of welded line pipe in the US at less than normal value during the period of review, December 1, 2017, through November 30, 2018. The DOC calculated final weighted-average dumping margins of 9.33 percent for SeAH Steel Corporation and 15.07 percent for Nexteel Co. Ltd. The antidumping duty for the country is applicable from November 30.

The products in question are currently classifiable in Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.5000, 7306.19.1010, 7306.19.1050, 7306.19.5110, and 7306.19.5150.


