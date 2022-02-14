﻿
English
US DOC issues final results of AD review of LD welded pipe from Greece

Monday, 14 February 2022 15:58:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping (AD) duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Canada for the period between April 19, 2019 and April 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Greek pipe producer Corinth Pipeworks Pipe Industry S.A.’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 41.04 percent for the company.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was zero percent for the company.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.1060, and 7305.19.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


