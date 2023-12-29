US DOC amends AD order on OCTG from South Korea

Friday, 29 December 2023 12:22:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has amended the order and the final determination regarding its antidumping investigation on imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from South Korea, on the grounds that the final determination was not in harmony with the United States Court of International Trade (CIT). Accordingly, the DOC has determined new dumping margins of 9.63 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 6.74 percent for Husteel, AJU Besteel and NEXTEEL.

In April 2022, the DOC had announced its final determination in the antidumping investigation covering the period between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020. In its administrative review, the DOC selected two mandatory respondents for individual examination, Hyundai Steel and SeAH Steel Corporation (SeAH). The DOC calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 19.54 percent for Hyundai Steel, 3.85 percent for SeAH, and 11.70 percent for the non-examined companies in the final results. Hyundai Steel, AJU Besteel, Husteel, and NEXTEEL challenged the results on multiple grounds.