US CRC imports up 1.3 percent in June

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 17:38:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 134,714 mt in June 2022, up 1.3 percent from May but down 7.8 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $214.7 million in June 2022, compared to $204.7 million in May and $175.9 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in June, with 47,907 mt, compared to 44,971 mt in May and 41,904 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in June include Mexico, with 28,154 mt; South Korea, with 14,815 mt; Sweden, with 9,953 mt; and Australia, with 9,253 mt.