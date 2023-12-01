US construction spending up 0.6 percent in October

Friday, 01 December 2023 01:05:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced that construction spending during October 2023 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,027.1 billion, 0.6 percent (±1.0 percent) above the revised September estimate of $2,014.7 billion.

The October figure is 10.7 percent (±1.6 percent) above the October 2022 estimate of $1,830.5 billion. During the first 10 months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,646.0 billion, 5.6 percent (±1.2 percent) above the $1,559.1 billion for the same period in 2022.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,579.3 billion, 0.7 percent (±0.8 percent) above the revised September estimate of $1,567.9 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $884.4 billion in October, 1.2 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised September estimate of $873.6 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $694.8 billion in October, 0.1 percent (±0.8 percent) above the revised September estimate of $694.2 billion.

In October, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $447.8 billion, 0.2 percent (±2.0 percent) above the revised September estimate of $446.9 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $97.2 billion, 0.4 percent (±2.3 percent) above

the revised September estimate of $96.7 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $132.0 billion, 0.3 percent (±4.8 percent) below the revised September estimate of $132.4 billion.