US construction spending up 0.1 percent in June

Monday, 02 August 2021 19:07:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced today that construction spending during June 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,552.2 billion, 0.1 percent (±1.2 percent) above the revised May estimate of $1,551.2 billion. The June figure is 8.2 percent (±1.3 percent) above the June 2020 estimate of $1,435.0 billion.

During the first six months of this year, construction spending amounted to $736.5 billion, 5.4 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $698.8 billion for the same period in 2020.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,215.2 billion, 0.4 percent (±0.7 percent) above the revised May estimate of $1,210.3 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $763.4 billion in June, 1.1 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised May estimate of $755.4 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $451.8 billion in June, 0.7 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised May estimate of $454.9 billion.

In June, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $337.0 billion, 1.2 percent (±2.0 percent) below the revised May estimate of $340.9 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $81.3 billion, 0.8 percent (±4.4 percent) below the revised May estimate of $82.0 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $92.4 billion, 5.3 percent (±4.6 percent) below the revised May estimate of $97.5 billion.


