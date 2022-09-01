US construction spending down 0.4 percent in July

Thursday, 01 September 2022 00:18:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced that construction spending during July 2022 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,777.3 billion, 0.4 percent (±0.8 percent) below the revised June estimate of $1,784.3 billion. The July figure is 8.5 percent (±1.3 percent) above the July 2021 estimate of $1,637.3 billion.

During the first seven months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,013.7 billion, 10.8 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $915.2 billion for the same period in 2021.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,424.2 billion, 0.8 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised June estimate of $1,436.4 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $920.4 billion in July, 1.5 percent (±1.3 percent) below the revised June estimate of $934.4 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $503.9 billion in July, 0.4 percent (±0.7 percent) above the revised June estimate of $502.1 billion.

In July, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $353.1 billion, 1.5 percent (±1.5 percent) above the revised June estimate of $347.9 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $77.2 billion, 0.1 percent (±2.1 percent) below the revised June estimate of $77.3 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $102.7 billion, 4.3 percent (±4.1 percent) above the revised June estimate of $98.4 billion.