US cold finished bar exports down 16.4 percent in September from August

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 11,042 mt in September this year, down 16.4 percent from August and up 3.6 percent from September last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $25.9 million in September, compared to $29.8 million in the previous month and $24.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in September with 6,196 mt, compared to 6,878 mt in August and 5,860 mt in September last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 3,888 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in September.