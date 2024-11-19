 |  Login 
US beam exports down 25.9 percent in September from August

Tuesday, 19 November 2024
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 30,501 mt in September this year, down 25.9 percent from August and down 1.7 percent from September last year. By value, beam exports totaled $32.6 million in September, compared to $40.5 million in the previous month and $38.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in September with 20,936 mt, compared to 25,151 mt in August and 21,236 mt in September last year. The other top destinations included Mexico with 7,204 mt and the Dominican Republic with 1,583 mt.. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in September.


