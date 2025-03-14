 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US-based...

US-based Radius Recyling to merge with Toyota Tsusho

Friday, 14 March 2025 14:44:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based scrap recycler and steelmaker Radius Recycling has announced that it has reached an agreement with Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (TAI) to merge the two companies. Under the agreement, TAI will acquire all shares of Radius for about $1.34 billion. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Accordingly, the transaction will allow Radius to expand its customer portfolio to include automotive OEMs. Moreover, with TAI’s financial support, it will be able to invest in the development of its metals recycling platform, electric arc furnace and rolling mill. Also, the company will benefit from TAI’s recycling technologies.

Following the completion of the transaction, Radius will continue its operations from its headquarters in Portland, with its employees, facilities and brands retained.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel maintains its offer for US Steel

10 Feb | Steel News

Aperam completes acquisition of US-based Universal Stainless

24 Jan | Steel News

Aperam’s acquisition of Universal Stainless approved by stockholders

17 Jan | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs plans to offer second bid for US Steel acquisition

15 Jan | Steel News

US Steel and Nippon Steel file lawsuits over blocking of acquisition

07 Jan | Steel News

Biden blocks sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel, companies to take legal action

06 Jan | Steel News

Nippon Steel still unable to convince CFIUS on US Steel acquisition

20 Dec | Steel News

US President Biden plans to block sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel

11 Dec | Steel News

Trump vows to prevent sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel

04 Dec | Steel News

Japan PM asks US President Biden to approve sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel

02 Dec | Steel News