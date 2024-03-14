US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for circular welded pipe from Thailand

Thursday, 14 March 2024 15:21:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe from Thailand.

During the review period from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023, Thai producers were not found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero for Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public and Thai Premium Pipe.

In addition, the DOC rescinded the review on imports of the given product for 28 Thai companies that made no shipments of circular welded pipe into the US during the period of review.