﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Greece’s Corinth Pipeworks

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 12:15:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipes from Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks for the period between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Corinth Pipeworks was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has a determined weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company. According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin for the company was determined at 6.95 percent.

The decision is applicable from December 22.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru completes pipe shipments for BOTAS’ natural gas line project

27 Dec | Steel News

US issues final AD duty on OCTG from Ukraine’s Interpipe

26 Dec | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts drop week-on-week

26 Dec | Steel News

JISF expects Japanese crude steel output and demand to be flat in 2024

22 Dec | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly during Dec 11-17

21 Dec | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 11.3 percent in October

20 Dec | Steel News

New inland gas pipeline to require more steel plate in Brazil

20 Dec | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 2.2 percent in January-November

19 Dec | Steel News

Tenaris to supply pipes for hydrogen transmission in Belgium

18 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s welded tube exports down nine percent in Jan-Oct

18 Dec | Steel News