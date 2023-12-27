US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Greece’s Corinth Pipeworks

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 12:15:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipes from Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks for the period between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Corinth Pipeworks was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has a determined weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company. According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin for the company was determined at 6.95 percent.

The decision is applicable from December 22.