US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

Friday, 19 January 2024 22:32:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending January 19, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by one to 620.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 120, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 497. The overall US rig count is down by 151 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 10 to 223 rigs in the week ending January 19. The Canadian rig count is down by 18 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada US North America 

