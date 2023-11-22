﻿
English
US and Canadian rig counts edge up week-over-week

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 21:56:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the shortened holiday week ending Nov. 22, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by four to 622.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 117, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained level at 500. The overall US rig count is down by 159 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 197 rigs in the week ending Nov. 22. The Canadian rig count is down by three rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.


