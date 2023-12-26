US and Canadian rig counts drop week-on-week

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 10:01:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending December 22, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by three to 620.

The number of rigs drilling for gas rose by one to 120, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by three to 498. The overall US rig count is down by 159 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count dropped by 39 to 146 rigs in the week ending December 22. The Canadian rig count is up by 50 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.