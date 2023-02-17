US and Canadian rig counts drop slightly week-on-week

Friday, 17 February 2023 21:33:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 17, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 760 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 151, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 607. The overall US rig count is up by 115 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by two to 248 rigs in the week ending February 17. The Canadian rig count is up by 28 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.