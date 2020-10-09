﻿
English
US and Canadian rig counts continue weekly uptrend

Friday, 09 October 2020 22:57:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending October 9, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 269 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 73, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 193. The overall rig count is now down by 587 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count remained increased by five to 80 rigs in the week ending October 9. The Canadian rig count is now down by 66 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


