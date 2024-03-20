﻿
UNESID: Misdeclaration of Chinese pipe imports hurt Spanish industry

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 13:38:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spanish steelmakers association UNESID has stated that the domestic economy lost €55 million in 2023 as a result of fraudulent imports of steel pipes from China declared as solar components.

In 2023, 119,807 mt of components were imported from China, which is more than an additional 55,000 mt year on year. From the total, almost 61,000 mt were imported for below €1,100/mt, a price more similar to that for steel tubes than for solar components. Therefore, it is estimated that the misdeclared quantity of pipes was in the range of 50,000-60,000 mt.

“Some importers declare these products as solar components to circumvent EU safeguards for steel imports. This misdeclaration causes serious damage to the market and local economy,” Andrés Barceló, general director of UNESID, said. The duty to be paid on pipes amounts to 25 percent when the import quota is exceeded.


