UK’S TRA announces interim results on welded tubes AD reconsideration

Friday, 14 October 2022 12:04:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced its interim conclusions in a reconsideration of the antidumping duties (AD) on welded tubes and pipes imported from Belarus, China and Russia, following a review prompted by a Tata Steel UK (TSUK) application on September 9, 2021, for a reconsideration of the original decision.

According to the application by TSUK, the company requests that the galvanized tubes should also be included in the measures as it is produced in the country, also claiming that dumping likelihood analysis regarding Russia in the original transition review involved an error of law.

The TRA, therefore, proposes to change its original decision to re-include galvanised tubes under code 7306 30 72 in goods covered by the measure, as it has since been established that this product is produced within the UK, while upholding the original decision to exclude Russia from the antidumping measures.

In August 2021, the TRA recommended the termination of the antidumping duties on the given products from Russia, while it has also recommended that the measures on the given products from Belarus and China be extended for five years at 38.1 percent for Belarus and 90.6 percent for China, effective as of January 30, 2021, as SteelOrbis previously reported.