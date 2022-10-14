﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK’S TRA announces interim results on welded tubes AD reconsideration

Friday, 14 October 2022 12:04:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced its interim conclusions in a reconsideration of the antidumping duties (AD) on welded tubes and pipes imported from Belarus, China and Russia, following a review prompted by a Tata Steel UK (TSUK) application on September 9, 2021, for a reconsideration of the original decision.

According to the application by TSUK, the company requests that the galvanized tubes should also be included in the measures as it is produced in the country, also claiming that dumping likelihood analysis regarding Russia in the original transition review involved an error of law.

The TRA, therefore, proposes to change its original decision to re-include galvanised tubes under code 7306 30 72 in goods covered by the measure, as it has since been established that this product is produced within the UK,  while upholding the original decision to exclude Russia from the antidumping measures.

In August 2021, the TRA recommended the termination of the antidumping duties on the given products from Russia, while it has also recommended that the measures on the given products from Belarus and China be extended for five years at 38.1 percent for Belarus and 90.6 percent for China, effective as of January 30, 2021, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Pipe Galvanized Tubular Flats UK Europe Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s construction steel exports exceed 1 million mt in Jan-Sept

12 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in August from July

22 Sep | Steel News

Zekelman Industries to start operations at new Illinois plant in Jan 2023

09 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.6 percent in July from June

29 Aug | Steel News

Tokyo Steel drops local steel prices by 4.9-6.5% for Sept due to slow demand, international pressure

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

EU makes quota adjustments for some countries

27 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.1 percent in April from March

23 May | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 20 percent rise in HRC sales in April

12 May | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue and profit for Q1

26 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 8.9% in March from February

21 Apr | Steel News