Ukraine’s Vartis opens steel warehouse in Bila Tserkva

Ukrainian steel trading company Vartis has announced that it has officially opened its steel warehouse in Bila Tserkva in central Ukraine, expanding regional service capacity and strengthening logistics for customers.

The company stated that, despite winter conditions and operational challenges, it continues to develop its infrastructure and enhance customer service.

According to Vartis, the warehouse includes:

Covered warehouse facilities, ensuring proper storage conditions for metal products

Convenient vehicle access for different transport types, from passenger vehicles to heavy trucks

Fast loading operations and organized logistics processes

Stable availability of key rolled steel products

The company reported that internal processes have been strengthened and the site territory reorganized to improve efficiency and customer convenience.

Full-scale operations under way

The Bila Tserkva steel warehouse is already operating at full capacity and receiving customers daily. With the new warehouse, Vartis aims to ensure reliable supply of steel products and maintain proximity to clients in the Kyiv region and surrounding areas. The opening reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to expand its regional footprint and optimize distribution infrastructure amid changing market conditions.