ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspends production at casting plant

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, the Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal, has announced a temporary suspension of production at its Casting and Mechanical Plant subsidiary for three months due to maintenance requirements and operational challenges.

The company stated that a forced interruption of production activities at the plant has been initiated to carry out essential repairs and adjustments that are necessary to ensure safety and compliance with technical standards.

Maintenance and supply challenges cited

In its announcement, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih explained that the pause in the plant’s operations is required to address equipment maintenance needs and to secure uninterrupted supply of key inputs, which have been affected by wider logistical and market pressures. The company confirmed that production will resume once planned maintenance work is completed and supply conditions stabilize.

The plant is a strategic unit within ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s industrial framework, producing a range of engineered steel products that are used in mechanical and structural applications.

Management emphasised that the temporary suspension is part of responsible operational practice aimed at maintaining high standards of workplace safety and product quality. The company reassured customers and partners that it is working to minimise disruption and ensure that the plant returns to full operational capacity as soon as possible.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih noted that, while production at the plant in question is paused, the broader steelworks continue to operate, and that efforts are ongoing to coordinate supply chains and adapt production schedules in response to evolving market conditions.