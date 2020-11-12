Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 28.4 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 12 November 2020 16:52:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports increased by 28.4 percent year on year to 2.6 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 15.1 percent year on year to $742.9 million mt. While the US maintained its traditional leading position among the main importers of Ukrainian pig iron, accounting for 56.9 percent of the total export value in the first ten months, with China and Turkey accounting for 22.4 percent and 6.9 percent shares of the total export value in the given period, respectively.

In October alone, Ukraine’s pig iron exports amounted to 287,700 mt, increasing by 62.7 percent year on year. In terms of value, in the given month pig iron exports soared by 65.6 percent year on year to $87.4 million.