Ferrexpo to build new solar power plant for production activities

Thursday, 18 April 2024 11:57:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, is planning to build a new solar plant in order to meet its energy needs, according to local Ukrainian media reports.

Already operating another solar power plant in Ukraine with a capacity of 5 MW, the company is working on a 10.8 MW plant, which will be specifically dedicated to its production needs.

Ferrexpo’s electricity supply has been intermittently interrupted due to Russia’s ongoing bombardments of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, while it has had to stop production during outages.


