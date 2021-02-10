﻿
English
Ukraine’s pig iron exports down 43.4 percent in January

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 17:56:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports fell by 43.3 percent year on year to 194,500 mt, according to Ukrainian customs data. Meanwhile, in terms of value Ukraine’s pig iron exports in the given month decreased by 25.5 percent year on year to $78 million. In particular, the supplies to the US in January accounted for 59.4 percent, while Turkey accounted for a 15.4 percent share. Meanwhile, Brazil accounted for 14.6 percent of the total value of Ukraine’s pig iron exports in the given month, which is highly unusual, taking into account that Brazil is one of key exporters of pig iron in the global market.

In 2020, Ukraine’s pig iron exports rose by 20.3 percent year on year to 3.1 million mt, as SteelOrbis reported previously.


