Ukraine’s pig iron exports down 53 percent in January-April

Thursday, 19 May 2022 11:43:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s pig iron exports has continued to remain severely constrained. Besides, logistic-related challenges due to the blockade of main sea ports, certain Ukraine-based pig iron mills (Ilyich Iron and Steel Works and Azovstal) remain on hold.

On balance, in the January-April period of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports amounted to 451,100 mt, having drastically dropped by 52.7 percent year on year, according to Ukrainian customs data.

Meanwhile, in terms of value Ukraine’s pig iron exports in the given period decreased by 50.4 percent year on year to $220.2 million. In particular, supplies to the US in the given period accounted for 54.42 percent of the total value, while Turkey and Italy accounted for 18.58 percent and 17.59 percent shares, respectively.


