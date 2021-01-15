﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 20.3 percent in 2020

Friday, 15 January 2021 16:29:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2020, Ukraine’s pig iron exports increased by 20.3 percent year on year to 3.1 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 15 percent year on year to $922.2 million. Meanwhile, the US maintained its traditional leading position among the main importers of Ukrainian pig iron, accounting for 58.5 percent of the total export value in 2020, with China and Turkey accounting for 21.8 percent and 5.9 percent shares of the total export value in the given period, respectively.

In December alone Ukraine’s pig iron exports increased by 21.3 percent year on year to 277,010 mt. In terms of value, in the given month pig iron exports increased by 53.6 percent year on year to $96.1 million.


Tags: steelmaking  CIS  imp/exp statistics  raw mat  Ukraine  pig iron  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Jan

Ukraine's iron ore exports up 16 percent in 2020
12  Jan

Brazilian pig iron exports up 28.7 percent in 2020
04  Jan

Zaporizhstal posts production results for 2020
30  Dec

Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 29.5 percent in Jan-Nov
29  Dec

Russia’s Severstal starts hot testing of new BF