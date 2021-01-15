Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 20.3 percent in 2020

Friday, 15 January 2021 16:29:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2020, Ukraine’s pig iron exports increased by 20.3 percent year on year to 3.1 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 15 percent year on year to $922.2 million. Meanwhile, the US maintained its traditional leading position among the main importers of Ukrainian pig iron, accounting for 58.5 percent of the total export value in 2020, with China and Turkey accounting for 21.8 percent and 5.9 percent shares of the total export value in the given period, respectively.

In December alone Ukraine’s pig iron exports increased by 21.3 percent year on year to 277,010 mt. In terms of value, in the given month pig iron exports increased by 53.6 percent year on year to $96.1 million.