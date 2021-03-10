Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 15.5 percent in February

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 16:55:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports rose by 15.5 percent year on year to 189,000 mt, according to Ukrainian customs data. Meanwhile, in terms of value Ukraine’s pig iron exports in the given month increased by 57.1 percent year on year to $76.1 million.

Overall, in the January-February period of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports declined by 24.4 percent year on year to 383,500 mt. In terms of value, higher prices in the given period offset a decrease in Ukraine’s pig iron exports. Accordingly, Ukraine’s pig iron exports in the January-February period of the current year even increased by 0.7 percent in value year on year to $154.2 million. In particular, the supplies to the US in the given period accounted for 66.9 percent of the total value, while Turkey accounted for a 8.8 percent share.

In 2020, Ukraine’s pig iron exports totaled 3.1 million mt, increasing by 20.3 percent year on year, as SteelOrbis reported previously.