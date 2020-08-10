﻿
Ukraine’s pig iron exports surge in July

Monday, 10 August 2020 17:59:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports increased by 67.7 percent year on year to 331,800 mt, according to the official statistics. In terms of value, in the given period Ukraine’s pig iron exports rose by 43.1 percent year on year to $89.4 million mt. 

In the January-July period of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports amounted to 1.807 million mt, rising by 29.1 percent year on year. Despite the significant weakening of demand from US customers this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the US has maintained its traditional ranking in first place among the main importers of Ukrainian pig iron, accounting for 57.02 percent of the total export value in the first seven month. Meanwhile, in the given period China and Turkey accounted for 21.36 percent and 7.76 percent shares of the total export value, respectively.


