Ukraine’s pig iron exports more than double in March

Monday, 12 April 2021 16:43:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to Ukrainian customs data, in March this year Ukraine’s pig iron exports totaled 330,200 mt, increasing by 2.2 times year on year. Meanwhile, in terms of value Ukraine’s pig iron exports in the given month rose by 3.8 times year on year, to $167.4 million, underpinned by higher prices in the global market.

Overall, in the first quarter of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports amounted to 713,700 mt, up 8.9 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s pig iron exports increased by 63.3 percent year on year to $321.5 million, SteelOrbis has learned. In particular, the supplies to the US in the given period accounted for 70.3 percent of the total value, while Turkey and Italy accounted for a 13.1 percent share and a 5.4 percent share, respectively.


