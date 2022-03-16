Ukraine’s Interpipe suspends production to reduce security risks

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 12:01:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that production at its facilities has been suspended aiming to reduce security risks for employees and minimize risks of destruction of assets and equipment during the war time.

These measures will result in a reduction in revenue and a deterioration of the financial performance and liquidity position of the company in the near term.

Meanwhile, the company’s key production assets in Ukraine, including the Dniprosteel, NTRP and Niko Tube production facilities, have not been directly affected by military actions and remain undamaged.