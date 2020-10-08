Ukraine's Ilyich improves production performance in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 08 October 2020 12:33:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Despite the challenging market conditions, in the January-September period of the current year the production results of Ukraine’s Ilyich SW, which belongs to the Metinvest international group of companies, improved compared to the same period last year.



Accordingly, in the given period the company’s crude steel output increased by 5.9 percent year on year to three million mt, while its production of pig iron rose by three percent year on year to 3.52 million mt. In the finished steel segment, output in the given period increased by 3.2 percent year on year to 2.67 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.