Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 26.4 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 12 November 2020 16:58:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

During the first ten months of the current year, Ukraine’s ferroalloy shipments abroad totaled 535,500 mt, down 26.4 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given period fell by 28.7 percent year on year to $568.3 million. In particular, supplies to the Netherlands and Turkey accounted for 23.4 percent and 13.8 percent of the total value respectively, while China accounted for 13.6 percent of the total.

In October alone, Ukrainian mills exported 47,040 mt of ferroalloys, down 24.1 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given month fell by 28.2 percent year on year to $45.9 million, according to the official statistics.