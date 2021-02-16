﻿
English
Ukraine’s Dniprospetsstal sees further rise in crude and finished steel outputs in Jan

Tuesday, 16 February 2021
       

In January this year, Ukraine-based metallurgical company Dniprospetsstal (DSS), the main stainless steel producer in Ukraine, saw its finished steel output increase by 36.4 percent year on year and 7.1 percent month on month to 15,000 mt, according to local media sources. Meanwhile, its crude steel output totaled 19,000 mt, rising by 35.7 percent year on year, but declining five percent month on month.

In 2020, the company’s crude steel output increased by 2.7 percent year on year to 255,000 mt, while its output of finished steel rose by 1.3 percent year on year to 154,000 mt.


