Ukraine’s Dniprospetsstal sees 17% rise in finished steel output in Q1

Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:48:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first quarter of the current year, Ukraine-based metallurgical company Dniprospetsstal (DSS), the main stainless steel producer in Ukraine, saw its finished steel output increase by 17 percent year on year to 41,700 mt, SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source. Meanwhile, its crude steel output in the given period totaled 55,140 mt, up 14.1 percent year on year.

In March alone, the company produced 17,900 mt of crude steel, while the company’s output of finished steel amounted to 13,900 mt.