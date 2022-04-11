Ukraine’s crude steel and pig iron output down as expected in Q1, some operations slowly being resumed

Monday, 11 April 2022 16:14:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The total figure for crude steel and pig iron output in Ukraine in the January-March period this year reflects a significant decline year on year, the result of mills’ stoppages after the start of Russia’s military invasion on February 24. However, some local mills have been slowly and cautiously restarting operations at certain facilities.

According to Ukrmetallurgprom, Ukraine’s crude steel production in the first quarter of 2022 fell by 31.2 percent year on year to 3.64 million mt. In the meantime, domestic pig iron output declined by 34.2 percent in the same period to 3.12 million mt. The downturn was widely expected, as the main Ukraine-based steel companies announced they were suspending their steel production, partially or entirely, following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine’s territory. In 2021, Ukraine produced 21.37 million mt of crude steel and 21.17 million mt of pig iron.

Recently, some Ukrainian companies announced they are slowly restoring their operations, at least at some of their facilities and in reduced mode. Metinvest decided to restart two out of four blast furnaces at Zaporizhstal after a month of the plant being put into hot conservation. In addition, the producer will be resuming operations at three of its six sinter machines. In the meantime, Metinvest’s two large assets, based in Mariupol where military action continues, remain idled for now.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, another large integrated steel producer in Ukraine, plans to reach 100 percent capacity utilization of its mining complex by the end of April and to restart blast furnace No. 8 on May 2, while previously it was expected to restart blast furnace No. 6 by April 11.

In addition, local producer Interpipe has recently announced it will restart its pipe and rail wheel finishing operations, in order to keep up exports of the mentioned products to the European markets.