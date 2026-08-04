Metinvest's pig iron and crude steel outputs increase in H1 2026

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the first half of this year.

Accordingly, in the given period, the company's total crude steel output amounted to 1.03 million mt, increasing by 13.0 percent year on year, while its pig iron output moved up by 18.0 percent year on year to 934,000 mt.

In the first half, Metinvest's merchant semi-finished product output came to 357,000 mt, increasing by 19.0 percent compared to the same period of 2025, while its finished steel production went up by six percent year on year to 1.30 million mt. In particular, its flats output decreased by one percent to 545,000 mt, while its longs production was up by six percent to 717,000 mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In the mining segment, the company's total iron ore concentrate production in the given period remained almost stable year on year at 7.76 million mt, while its pellet production amounted to 2.72 million mt, down by 17.0 percent year on year. The company did not disclose its coking coal concentrate production for the given period, while its total coke output remained unchanged year on year at 535,000 mt.