 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Metinvest's...

Metinvest's pig iron and crude steel outputs increase in H1 2026

Tuesday, 04 August 2026 11:15:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced its operational results for the first half of this year.

Accordingly, in the given period, the company's total crude steel output amounted to 1.03 million mt, increasing by 13.0 percent year on year, while its pig iron output moved up by 18.0 percent year on year to 934,000 mt.

In the first half, Metinvest's merchant semi-finished product output came to 357,000 mt, increasing by 19.0 percent compared to the same period of 2025, while its finished steel production went up by six percent year on year to 1.30 million mt. In particular, its flats output decreased by one percent to 545,000 mt, while its longs production was up by six percent to 717,000 mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In the mining segment, the company's total iron ore concentrate production in the given period remained almost stable year on year at 7.76 million mt, while its pellet production amounted to 2.72 million mt, down by 17.0 percent year on year. The company did not disclose its coking coal concentrate production for the given period, while its total coke output remained unchanged year on year at 535,000 mt.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Metinvest 

Marketplace Offers

Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
STAR GLOBAL LLC.
View Offer

Similar articles

Metinvest reports lower crude steel and higher pig iron outputs for Q1 2026

08 May | Steel News

Metinvest reports lower crude steel and pig iron output for 2025

25 Feb | Steel News

Metinvest posts higher steel, BPI and billet outputs for Q3, finished output down slightly

12 Nov | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in H1 2025

08 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs increase in Q1

14 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

04 Mar | Steel News

Metinvest reports higher crude steel and pig iron output for 2024

14 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher output for January

05 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for 2024 on improved demand

10 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees higher outputs in January-November

05 Dec | Steel News