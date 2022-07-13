﻿
Ukraine’s Centravis maintains stable output and exports despite war

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 12:34:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based stainless seamless pipe producer Centravis has issued details of the current situation regarding its operations. The company stated that its production operations remain stable despite the war. The production plan of the company’s cold and hot shops has been increased slightly due to the possibility of obtaining more billets than last month.

The company continues to use ports in Germany (Hamburg, Bramerhaven) and Poland (Gdansk, Gdynia) to ship finished products, while in Europe delivery is carried out by trucks. There are queues at the border due to the large cargo flows, though the company is choosing the border crossing points where the largest tonnages are accepted.

Centravis continues to accept orders and there is currently an opportunity to place orders for the August-November period.

In addition, according to another statement, Centravis has supplied pipes to Germany-based steel pipe distributor Buhlmann and German civil and industrial construction company Bilfinger to be used in the nuclear power industry. The pipes’ mechanical properties, metal structure and intergranular corrosion resistance are fully in accordance with nuclear requirements.


