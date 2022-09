Tuesday, 06 September 2022 11:15:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based stainless seamless pipe producer Centravis has issued details of the current situation regarding its operations.

The company stated that its hot and cold shops are continuing to work in two shifts in September.

Centravis’ logistics team is reported to be actively looking for the best and safe ways to deliver finished products, while its sales team continues to work with clients, developing existing cooperation and searching for new possibilities in the US.