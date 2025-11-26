Voestalpine supplies rails to support major track overhaul in Ukraine

Ukrainian Railways announced that it has signed a new procurement agreement with Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine’s subsidiary Voestalpine Railway Systems for an additional 10,000 mt of railway rails. The newly ordered rails are expected to start arriving after the completion of existing deliveries, with May 2026 given as the approximate start date for the additional shipments.

The investment is financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) under the Emergency Support for Ukrainian Railways initiative. With this new agreement, the total volume of contracted rail supplies reaches approximately 46,000 mt, enabling the construction or repair of 358 km of railway tracks across the network.

According to Ukrainian Railways, the expanded rail supply will allow for major repair completion, boost train operating speeds, and increase the overall capacity of the national railway network.