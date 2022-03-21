Ukraine’s Azovstal damaged in Russia’s attack on Mariupol

Monday, 21 March 2022 17:24:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest’s subsidiary Azovstal has been damaged in the Russian attack on Mariupol, said Ukrainian member of parliament Lesia Volodymyrivna Vasylenko. She stated that the economic losses for the country are huge, while the environment has been devastated.

Azovstal director general Enver Tskitishvili stated that they will rebuild the enterprise and revive it.

When Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the mill had decided to suspend operations at its coke shop, recovery and desulphurization shop, blast furnace shop, BOF shop, plate mill, rail and structural mill, lime shop and slag processing shop, to reduce the environmental damage in the event of being hit by military attacks.

The Azovstal plant had halted operations completely in 1941, and then in September 1943 the mill restarted with the newest technology at the time, SteelOrbis has learned.

The plant had an annual production capacity of 5.3 million mt of crude steel.