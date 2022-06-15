﻿
Ukraine’s AMKR restarts converter and one CCM

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 14:48:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih (AMKR) has announced the restart of operations at its converter and at one of its three continuous casting machines (CCM), following the forced stoppage after Russia’s invasion. Previously, the company resumed operations at one of its blast furnaces, two coke batteries and a rolling mill.

As a result, AMKR continues working on the gradual restoration of production and to secure a raw materials supply chain. “We hope to secure sufficient coal supplies in order to restart another blast furnace, which will be followed by an increase in finished steel production,” a company official said.

AMKR CEO Mauro Longobardo previously stated that the mill plans to achieve 70 percent of its capacity utilization rate in June and to sell 650,000 mt of various products, including 200,000 mt of steel and 450,000 mt of iron ore concentrate. AMKR materials are being used according to Ukraine’s local requirements and also exported to or through Europe, taking into account that Ukraine temporarily does not have access to its sea ports due to Russia’s occupation.


