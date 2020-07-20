﻿
ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih’s crude steel output down in H1, finished steel up 5.4%

Monday, 20 July 2020
       

In the first half of the current year, Ukrainian integrated steel mill ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih’s finished steel output increased by 5.4 percent year on year to 2.4 million mt. Its crude steel and pig iron outputs, on the contrary, declined in the given period. Accordingly, in the first half of the year the company’s crude steel production amounted to 2.4 million, down 7.8 percent year on year, while its pig iron output fell by 2.1 percent year on year to 2.5 million mt.

In June alone, ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih produced 415,000 mt of crude steel, 430,000 mt of pig iron, 385,000 mt of finished steel and 800,000 mt of iron ore agglomerate.


