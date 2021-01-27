﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s crude steel output falls in 2020

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 13:38:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced its production results for 2020.

In 2020, the company produced 4.7 million mt of crude steel, down 12.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, its pig iron output decreased by 6.9 percent year on year to 4.9 million mt during the period in question, while its finished steel output amounted to 4.3 million mt, declining by 7.6 percent year on year. In the given period, the company produced 10.7 million mt of iron ore concentrate, up 8.3 percent year on year.


Tags: pig iron  ArcelorMittal  raw mat  CIS  iron ore  crude steel  Ukraine  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Jan

MMK’s crude steel output down 7.1% in 2020, positive prospects for Q1
22  Jan

NLMK’s crude steel output up one percent in 2020
22  Jan

Severstal’s steel output down in 2020, sales increase
22  Jan

Japanese crude steel output up 3.6% in December from November
04  Jan

Zaporizhstal posts production results for 2020