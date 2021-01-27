ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s crude steel output falls in 2020

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 13:38:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced its production results for 2020.

In 2020, the company produced 4.7 million mt of crude steel, down 12.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, its pig iron output decreased by 6.9 percent year on year to 4.9 million mt during the period in question, while its finished steel output amounted to 4.3 million mt, declining by 7.6 percent year on year. In the given period, the company produced 10.7 million mt of iron ore concentrate, up 8.3 percent year on year.