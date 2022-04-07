Ukraine’s AMKR expects to increase iron ore concentrate production

Thursday, 07 April 2022 15:29:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih expects to increase its iron ore concentrate production in April as compared to the total volume of shipments in March. In the meantime, the company’s metallurgical production remains suspended for now.

According to the company’s deputy general director for production, AMKR expects to produce 500,000 mt of iron ore concentrate in April, versus 320,000 mt shipped in March. The company’s steel production has remained idled since March 3 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the damage inflicted on logistics in the country. In the meantime, the company’s mining department has been operational and, moreover, the plant has reoriented itself to the production of iron ore concentrate.

If the situation in the country is normalized, AMKR expects to restart operations at two of its blast furnaces and to increase the shipments of products to Poland. According to the statement, if the situation in Ukraine is resolved, AMKR expects to reach 80-90 percent of its production capacity, versus the current 40 percent, SteelOrbis has learned.