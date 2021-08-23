Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output and sales rise in January-July

Monday, 23 August 2021 12:24:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its production results for the January-July period this year.

Accordingly, in the first seven months this year, Interpipe’s crude steel output increased by 19.0 percent year on year to 535,400 mt, while its sales of crude steel increased by 66.5 percent year on year to 37,800 mt. However, in July alone, the company produced 78,100 mt of crude steel, down 12.9 percent month on month.

In the meantime, in the January-July period, the company’s output of pipe products rose by 18.5 percent year on year to 317,100 mt, while its sales of pipe increased by 11.3 percent year on year to 306,200 mt in the given period. In particular, the output of seamless pipes in the given period totaled 288,300 mt, rising by 29.2 percent year on year, while the company’s output of welded pipes in the given period decreased by 35.4 percent year on year to 28,800 mt. In the first seven months this year, Interpipe’s output of railway products decreased by 15.9 percent year on year to 97,500 mt.