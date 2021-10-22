Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output and sales rise in Jan-Sept

Friday, 22 October 2021 10:36:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its production results for the January-September period this year.

Accordingly, in the first nine months this year, Interpipe’s crude steel output increased by 25.7 percent year on year to 727,000 mt, while its sales of crude steel increased by 80.9 percent year on year to 47,500 mt. However, in September alone, the company produced 96,900 mt of crude steel, up 1.9 percent month on month.

In the meantime, in the January-September period, the company’s output of pipe products rose by 26.8 percent year on year to 443,300 mt, while its sales of pipes increased by 16.8 percent year on year to 419,600 mt in the given period. In particular, the output of seamless pipes in the given period totaled 402,000 mt, rising by 39.0 percent year on year, while the company’s output of welded pipes in the given period decreased by 31.7 percent year on year to 41,300 mt. In the first nine months this year, Interpipe’s output of railway products decreased by 12.5 percent year on year to 127,600 mt.